Yesterday we wondered why Felix Hernandez had a 2000 Yankees World Series ring, recovered in a burglary bust in Bellevue, Wash. As it turns out, the reason is pretty funny and cute.

A member of Hernandez’s management company called Deadspin Thursday and informed us that the ring was a Yankees giveaway that belonged to Hernandez’s son, Jeremy.

We last checked in with Jeremy Hernandez when he was bringing the heat before a Father’s Day game.

The Yankees gave away replica rings in July 2015, when the Mariners were in town. It’s a pretty good replica, all things considered!

In any case, it’s good news that Jeremy Hernandez has been reunited with his replica ring, and that his dad and the many other victims of the burglary ring have been reunited with their genuinely valuable belongings.