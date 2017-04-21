The Sacramento Kings recently wrapped up yet another losing season, a 32-50 campaign that is notable only for the All-Star weekend trade where they sent their best player to New Orleans for what appears to be a meager return. Once again, the Kings’ front office revealed itself to be an ill-equipped mess pulled in competing directions by a trigger-happy owner and a math-averse GM.
Kings Hire New Front Office Guy To Roll Over For Vivek Ranadive
