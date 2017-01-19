Kings Say Rudy Gay Has A Torn AchillesPatrick Redford21 minutes agoFiled to: Sacramento Kingsrudy gaynbainjuries6EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Aww man.About 20 minutes after Rudy Gay went down with the above non-contact injury in the third quarter, the Kings said that a preliminary examination showed that Gay had a torn Achilles tendon. In other Kings news, they also blew a 19-point lead and lost to the PacersRecommended StoriesDeMarcus Cousins Thrilled To Have His Photo Taken For FanDeMarcus Cousins Asks Two Reporters If They Want Him In SacramentoDeMarcus Cousins Got Ejected, Then Un-EjectedPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply6 repliesLeave a reply