Aww man.

About 20 minutes after Rudy Gay went down with the above non-contact injury in the third quarter, the Kings said that a preliminary examination showed that Gay had a torn Achilles tendon.

In other Kings news, they also blew a 19-point lead and lost to the Pacers

