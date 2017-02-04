GIF

We’ve illustrated Kirk Cousins’s legendary competitiveness a few times, but the Washington QB may have taken it a bit far today at a charity flag football game when he got very angry and shoved a volunteer official.

A witness who was on the field at the time reports Cousins went apoplectic about the umpire not being able to quickly spot the ball for his team’s attempt at a game-winning touchdown. That umpire—who we’re told is a lawn service superintendent named Jacob Williams—wagged his finger at Cousins, who we’re told was “super pissed” about the delay in spotting the football. A witness who was on the field at the time insists Cousins was legitimately mad and not just playing it up for show. Here’s another angle:

YOU LIKE THAT!?

The game, hosted by a celebrity fitness website, raised money for veterans’ mental health. Cousins’s team, despite having multiple opportunities to score at the end of the game, lost to a squad helmed by Doug Flutie.

Update (9:34 p.m.): The official Cousins shoved tells us:

I’m the official that Cousins shoved. He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though... everyone else gets to see how he is



