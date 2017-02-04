Kirk Cousins Shoves Volunteer Official At Charity Flag Football Game [Update]Timothy BurkeToday 9:08pmFiled to: kirk cousinswashington redskinsnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 51super bowl LIathlete meltdownsflag football406EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF We’ve illustrated Kirk Cousins’s legendary competitiveness a few times, but the Washington QB may have taken it a bit far today at a charity flag football game when he got very angry and shoved a volunteer official.A witness who was on the field at the time reports Cousins went apoplectic about the umpire not being able to quickly spot the ball for his team’s attempt at a game-winning touchdown. That umpire—who we’re told is a lawn service superintendent named Jacob Williams—wagged his finger at Cousins, who we’re told was “super pissed” about the delay in spotting the football. A witness who was on the field at the time insists Cousins was legitimately mad and not just playing it up for show. Here’s another angle:YOU LIKE THAT!? Advertisement The game, hosted by a celebrity fitness website, raised money for veterans’ mental health. Cousins’s team, despite having multiple opportunities to score at the end of the game, lost to a squad helmed by Doug Flutie.Update (9:34 p.m.): The official Cousins shoved tells us: Advertisement I’m the official that Cousins shoved. He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though... everyone else gets to see how he isRecommended StoriesKirk Cousins Is Pumped As HellKirk Cousins's Enormous Boner Wastes Scoring OpportunityDoes Kirk Cousins Like Creed?Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply40 repliesLeave a reply