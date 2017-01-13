Klay Thompson Ruins Meticulously Planned Pregame RitualTom LeyToday 11:19amFiled to: Steph currygolden state warriorswhimsynbabasketballklay thompson284EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Everyone knows that Steph Curry likes to have a little fun during pregame warmups, shooting balls from the tunnel and whatnot. Before last night’s game against the Pistons, he set up what appeared to be an imaginary field goal attempt or soccer free kick, only to be thwarted by an oblivious Klay Thompson.D’aww, Klay! You big freakin’ dummy!Recommended StoriesSorry, Thomas Müller Can't Talk Right NowYoung Man Enjoys Phish ConcertExclusive Report From The 49ers' Stadium: Justin Sucks DickTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply28 repliesLeave a reply