Everyone knows that Steph Curry likes to have a little fun during pregame warmups, shooting balls from the tunnel and whatnot. Before last night’s game against the Pistons, he set up what appeared to be an imaginary field goal attempt or soccer free kick, only to be thwarted by an oblivious Klay Thompson.

D’aww, Klay! You big freakin’ dummy!

