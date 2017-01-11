Knicks' Very Bad Week Somehow Gets WorsePatrick RedfordToday 10:00pmFiled to: lolknicksnew york knicksnbanew lows635EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Matt Slocum/AP With 8:18 left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks held a 13-point lead over the Sixers. Philly hadn’t done much on offense and a resurgent Derrick Rose was leading the Knicks just fine. Kristaps Porzingis was even occasionally sonning The Process! The Sixers are butt and the Knicks are supposed to win games like this. Advertisement These are, however, the Knicks, so instead of the Sixers curling up and dying, they scored 27 points over the last eight minutes and the game ended like this.New York is now 1-9 over its last 10 games. Derrick Rose can’t decide whether he wants to give up basketball or ask for a max contract. Carmelo Anthony is sulking on the court. All of which is to say the Knicks’ season has finally begun.Recommended StoriesThat Was A Very Bad Night For The KnicksDerrick Rose Missed The Knicks Game And Nobody Knows Why [Update]Derrick Rose Says He Skipped Out On The Knicks Game To Be With His FamilyPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply63 repliesLeave a reply