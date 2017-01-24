GIF

The Mannequin Challenge may have been dead stateside for a couple months already, but we’ll afford some slack to the guys in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star Game who coordinated and executed a big one in the middle of the game:

Good job, everyone. It’s still dead, though.

