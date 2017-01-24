Korean Basketball League All-Stars Pull Off Elaborate Mid-Game Mannequin ChallengeBilly HaisleyToday 4:24pmFiled to: mannequin challengekblkorean basketball leaguebasketball375EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF The Mannequin Challenge may have been dead stateside for a couple months already, but we’ll afford some slack to the guys in the Korean Basketball League’s All-Star Game who coordinated and executed a big one in the middle of the game:Good job, everyone. It’s still dead, though.Recommended StoriesCowboys Executives Murder The "Mannequin Challenge"The New Thing Teens Are Doing Is Called The "Mannequin Challenge"Child Falls Apart, Makes Self Miserable During Milwaukee Bucks Dance-OffBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply37 repliesLeave a reply