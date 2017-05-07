Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty

A rep for Kristaps Porzingis is saying that the Knicks forward’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday, the reason for a since-deleted post reading “LA Clippers” with three smiley faces.

Screenshot via @TheHoopCentral

The tweet was deleted only seconds after it was posted last night, and a Porzingis representative told ESPN this morning that the 21-year-old had been sleeping when the tweet was sent and that his account was hacked. (Porzingis was in Spain yesterday, attending the Barcelona-Villarreal match. He last tweeted about five hours before the tweet about the Clippers.)

The cryptic tweet came just one day after ESPN reported that multiple teams called the Knicks to discuss potential trades after news leaked that a frustrated Porzingis had skipped his exit meeting with club president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills.