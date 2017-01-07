Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty

The Kyle Korver-to-Cleveland deal is official, two days after it was first reported—with the Cavaliers giving the Hawks Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a future first round draft pick in exchange for the three-point specialist.

Korver adds some depth on the perimeter that’s especially needed right now, with J.R. Smith out for up to three months with a thumb injury. The trade only makes an existing strength stronger for the Cavaliers, who are currently third in team three-point percentage (38.8 percent) and take more shots from beyond the arc than any team except for Houston (33 per game).

Korver is currently shooting 40.9 percent from three with a career percentage of 42.9. And LeBron James has some high expectations for him—when asked yesterday if Korver could make even more threes in Cleveland, he didn’t hesitate before answering, “he will.”

(For the countless rabid Mo Williams fans desperate for information, that part of this trade is more or less just the piece of paper that holds his contract, as the injured 34-year-old had knee surgery last fall and now appears to be “effectively retired.”)