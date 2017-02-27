Kyle Lowry To Undergo Wrist Surgery, Hopes To Be Back For PlayoffsKevin DraperToday 3:27pmFiled to: kyle lowrytoronto raptorsnbabasketballinjury242EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty The Toronto Raptors announced today that all-star point guard Kyle Lowry, who has missed the last two games with swelling and pain in his right wrist, will undergo surgery, and “aim to return” for the playoffs: Toronto is currently tied with the Wizards for the third seed in the East. Crucially, the third seed would take on the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs—assuming both advance that far—while the fourth seed would face the Cavaliers. Without Lowry, it seems likely they’ll fall to the fourth, or even fifth, seed. Advertisement Advertisement Of course, if Lowry isn’t healthy enough to return for the playoffs—or is severely hampered while playing—it doesn’t really matter what their seed is. Lowry is the Raptors’ best player, and has played the fourth most minutes in the league. Cory Joseph is a capable backup, but he’s a backup nonetheless, and Lowry is irreplaceable.Recommended StoriesThe Raptors Are Sliding And Kyle Lowry Is Giving Ominous QuotesKyle Lowry Reminded Everyone That He's Still Good As HellKyle Lowry Calls Trump's Muslim Ban "Bullshit" Many Times OverKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply24 repliesLeave a reply