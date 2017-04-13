During today’s game against the Dodgers, Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber made what would have been an incredible leaping catch if not for a little interference from the barren ivy vines out in Wrigley Field.

In the top of the third, Dodgers left fielder Kiké Hernandez sent a long fly ball into center field, which Schwarber hustled after and snagged after a less-than-graceful tumble into the ivy.

It was initially deemed a catch, but the umpires overturned their call after a replay review, ruling that the ball touched the ivy before Schwarber established control of it. The catch may not have counted, but you can’t deny the big guy’s effort.