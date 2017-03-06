Kyrie Irving Created Another Beautiful Layup MasterpieceLaura Wagner31 minutes agoFiled to: Highlight ReelKyrie IrvingCleveland CavaliersMiami HeatNBA171EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Kyrie Irving somehow managed to shake Rodney McGruder, skip his way to the hoop, and deliver a gem of a reverse layup during tonight’s game against the Heat. Advertisement Here’s the understatement of the night: It was very athletic.At the half, Irving had 15 points and teammate LeBron James had 16. Advertisement But the first half belonged to emergent clutch superstar Dion Waiters, whose career-high 24 first-half points came from 10-12 shooting, 4-4 on three pointers. The Heat lead the Cavs 62-52.Recommended StoriesIsaiah Thomas Is Having A MomentJaVale McGee Just Created Two Of The Best NBA Highlights Of The SeasonKyrie Irving Did Whatever He Wanted With The BasketballLaura WagnerStaff writerReply17 repliesLeave a reply