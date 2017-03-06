Kyrie Irving somehow managed to shake Rodney McGruder, skip his way to the hoop, and deliver a gem of a reverse layup during tonight’s game against the Heat.

Advertisement

Here’s the understatement of the night: It was very athletic.

At the half, Irving had 15 points and teammate LeBron James had 16.

Advertisement

But the first half belonged to emergent clutch superstar Dion Waiters, whose career-high 24 first-half points came from 10-12 shooting, 4-4 on three pointers. The Heat lead the Cavs 62-52.