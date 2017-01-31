Lane Kiffin Fires Up FAU Fans By Squinting And MumblingSamer KalafToday 12:16pmFiled to: lane kiffinflorida atlantic owlscollege footballfau owls405EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Florida Atlantic football is looking for fans to support them this upcoming season, but don’t take my word for it. Listen to head coach Lane Kiffin, who definitely had a burlap sack pulled off his head two seconds before the camera started rolling. Advertisement “What an exciting time,” Kiffin says, and you really believe it. I can’t assert that the combination of Lane being supremely hungover and having the sun in his face produced this gem, but if I had to talk into a camera while being supremely hungover and with the sun in my face, the result would be similar to this:Someone bring Lane some fresh water.Recommended StoriesLane Kiffin Says He's Too Focused On Making FAU A Playoff Team To Coach In Title GameAre You Ready To Hate Lane Kiffin Again?Lane Kiffin Got Left Behind After The National Championship GameSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply40 repliesLeave a reply