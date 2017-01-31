Florida Atlantic football is looking for fans to support them this upcoming season, but don’t take my word for it. Listen to head coach Lane Kiffin, who definitely had a burlap sack pulled off his head two seconds before the camera started rolling.

“What an exciting time,” Kiffin says, and you really believe it. I can’t assert that the combination of Lane being supremely hungover and having the sun in his face produced this gem, but if I had to talk into a camera while being supremely hungover and with the sun in my face, the result would be similar to this:

Someone bring Lane some fresh water.