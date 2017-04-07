Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/Getty

The nation’s preeminent Sports Dad is at it once again, folks. LaVar Ball’s latest comments are on son Lonzo’s trip to the Sweet Sixteen with UCLA and why the team couldn’t make it further, as reported by the Orange County Register:

Advertisement

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow. I told Lonzo - ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

Those three white guys would be TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh, and Ball did not come particularly close to “30 or 40 points” in the Bruins’ elimination game. He scored 10.

Advertisement

[Orange County Register]