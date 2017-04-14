Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty

It’s springtime. Tender bright green shoots of grass are poking through the dead winter earth, squinting people are venturing outside to revel in the warm weather, and parks are beginning to fill up with all sorts of recreational activities. Here is a list of games you can play on grass, in descending order of how fun they are:

  1. Bocce
  2. Spikeball
  3. Cornhole
  4. Polish horseshoes
  5. Volleyball
  6. KanJam
  7. Barefoot soccer
  8. Catch, with frisbee
  9. Catch, with football
  10. Badminton
  11. Kubb
  12. Ladder toss
  13. Paddle ball
  14. Catch, with baseball/softball
  15. Horseshoes
  16. Slip-and-slide
  17. Getting hit by a car
  18. Croquet

