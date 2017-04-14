It’s springtime. Tender bright green shoots of grass are poking through the dead winter earth, squinting people are venturing outside to revel in the warm weather, and parks are beginning to fill up with all sorts of recreational activities. Here is a list of games you can play on grass, in descending order of how fun they are:
Advertisement
- Bocce
- Spikeball
- Cornhole
- Polish horseshoes
- Volleyball
- KanJam
- Barefoot soccer
- Catch, with frisbee
- Catch, with football
- Badminton
- Kubb
- Ladder toss
- Paddle ball
- Catch, with baseball/softball
- Horseshoes
- Slip-and-slide
- Getting hit by a car
- Croquet