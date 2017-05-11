Photo: Dave Reginek/Getty

The Tennessee Titans picked Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to a lawsuit filed in United States District Court today, Titans players Tajae Sharpe and Sebastian Tretola were at Tin Roof, a Nashville bar, the night that the Titans selected Davis and they got into an argument with local fan Dante Satterfield about Davis’s selection.



Satterfield says he remarked that Sharpe would probably get less playing time because the team chose Davis, which apparently angered Sharpe. The two players then allegedly invited Satterfield into the back alley with them, where Satterfield says Sharpe beat him unconscious while Tretola served as lookout.

Satterfield says someone found him unconscious in the alley and called an ambulance. He says he remained unconscious for 12 hours and was eventually diagnosed with a concussion, broken bones in the face, massive facial bruising, and a perforated eardrum. He sued both Sharpe and Tretola for assault and punitive damages, including several graphic photos of his broken face in the lawsuit.

The Titans acknowledged the suit in a statement given to Fox 17 (who first reported on the lawsuit), and Sharpe’s agent vociferously denied the allegations:

“The claims are false and ridiculous,” Blaine Roche said. “Unfortunately this is a classic shakedown attempt. Tajae categorically denies any involvement whatsoever and looks forward to vindicating his name and focusing on what matters most - football.”

