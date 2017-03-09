LeBron Creates Murderous Art With Thundering One-Handed DunkEmma Baccellieri9 minutes agoFiled to: lebron jamesdunksCleveland Cavaliersnbabasketball2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Cleveland Cavaliers The Cavs had their hands surprisingly full with the Pistons tonight and ultimately lost, but who cares for the details there when you can bask in the glory of this gorgeous LeBron dunk instead?And an alternate angle: Shivers.Recommended StoriesLeBron Was Everywhere Tonight, As UsualHow In The World Did LeBron Make This Pass?Cavaliers Show Off Everything That's Terrifying About Their Offense In One PlayReply2 repliesLeave a reply