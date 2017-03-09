Via Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs had their hands surprisingly full with the Pistons tonight and ultimately lost, but who cares for the details there when you can bask in the glory of this gorgeous LeBron dunk instead?

And an alternate angle:

Shivers.

