LeBron Nearly Took Out Bill Belichick

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for last night's 103-99 Celtics win over the Cavs, and he had good seats:

James joked after the game: "I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him. I'm not taking no legend out. I'm not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win."