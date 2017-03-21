Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty

One of the many outlandish claims that Lonzo Ball’s dad LaVar made on his recent press tour to proclaim the supreme basketball ability of his three sons was that his kids were set up for success in the NBA more than LeBron’s two sons. Specifically, Ball said that LeBron’s sons aren’t primed for NBA success the way Lonzo and his brothers are because the pressure of living up to LeBron’s legacy will be too much.

Advertisement

LeBron spoke with ESPN this afternoon and told Ball to can it with the chatter about his kids.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth,” James told ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a victory at the Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.” [...] “I actually like his son,” James told ESPN. “I like his game.” LaVar Ball, though, is the issue. “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James told ESPN. “But keep my family out of this.”

I’m looking forward to LeBron going out of his way to dunk on Lonzo next season.

Advertisement

[ESPN]