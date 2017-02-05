Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We all know what happened in the end, but let’s not forget that before orchestrating an instantly legendary comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and proving that freedom’s enemies will always thrive in 2017, Tom Brady spent the Super Bowl playing like a goddamn jamoke, to the joy of millions. With just over two minutes left before halftime on third and six, for example, Brady targeted Danny Amendola and was picked off by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford for an 82-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 21-0 after the extra point.

While Alford blew past him, Brady leapt to attempt to tackle him and instead hurtled limply to the ground. After the play, Brady, of course, was pouting alone on the bench.

The interception and subsequent missed tackle blessed us with some fabulous photography. Let’s remember the good times.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Chuck Burton/AP Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Bob Levey/Getty Images