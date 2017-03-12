Let's Watch A Terrifying Wind Blow These Cyclists Off Their BikesEmma BaccellieriToday 3:20pmFiled to: cyclingwindfalling down434EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Kirsten Wilkens This morning’s Cape Town Cycle Tour was canceled due to high wind, which sounds pretty innocuous until you see these videos of cyclists literally being blown off their bikes:Not just blown off, but struggling even to hold on:Almost like a sort of interpretive dance or something from a horror movie where everyone operates in slow motion:Ride on.Recommended StoriesCycling Team Derailed By Disintegrating WheelsGlory Boy Cyclist Celebrates Too Early, Loses RaceGood Dog Joins Bike Race, Smokes The CompetitionReply43 repliesLeave a reply