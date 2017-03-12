Via Kirsten Wilkens

This morning’s Cape Town Cycle Tour was canceled due to high wind, which sounds pretty innocuous until you see these videos of cyclists literally being blown off their bikes:

Not just blown off, but struggling even to hold on:

Almost like a sort of interpretive dance or something from a horror movie where everyone operates in slow motion:

Ride on.

