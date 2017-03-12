Photo Credit: Eduardo Verdugo/AP

There are no Liga MX games this weekend, as officials for the Mexican soccer league have gone on strike to protest a series of recent threats from players.

The strike comes after two separate incidents earlier this week in which players were given red cards for threatening officials—the first to Club América’s Pablo Aguilar, who bumped chests with an official while arguing a call, and the second to Toluca’s Enrique Triverio, who shoved an official in a similar situation. The officials announced their strike on Friday, just before the first match of the weekend.

(Translation: The Mexican Referee’s Association is united for an exemplary sanction. We ask for respect and no more violence.)

The league president then called a press conference, suspending both Aguilar and Triverio for their behavior, but the officials went on with their plans to strike throughout the weekend. The league is working to reschedule the cancelled games.