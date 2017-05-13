Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty

Rolando McClain has been arrested again in his hometown of Decatur, Ala.—this time on charges related to drug possession, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation.

Local police stopped McClain while driving for a suspected window-tint violation, according to the Decatur Daily. An officer then searched the vehicle after believing that he smelled marijuana and found a misdemeanor-amount of the drug, along with a handgun for which McClain had no permit. He was arrested and later released on bail.

McClain missed all of last season after a 10-game suspension for substance abuse, followed by a missed drug test which led to him being suspended indefinitely by the league. He was first suspended for substance abuse in 2015, when he missed four games.

He is currently on the Cowboys’s suspended list, though not the active roster, according to ESPN. He was traded to Dallas after announcing his retirement in 2014 after announcing his retirement in order to deal with anger issues and missing the entirety of the 2013 season, following several arrests for the former first-round pick. Among those was another window-tint violation in Decatur, in January 2013, when he declined to sign his name on the ticket and instead wrote “Fuck y’all.”



“He had just got off the interstate and was in Morgan County for less than three minutes (before he was pulled over),” his lawyer, Carl Cole, told the Daily of yesterday’s arrest. “He was pulled over for the window tint, which led to the other stuff. I hate to quote Nick Saban, but it is what it is.”

