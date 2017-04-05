Photo credit: Alex Caparros/Getty

Barcelona and Sevilla, respectively the second- and fourth-placed teams in La Liga, are midway through what on paper should’ve been a tense, tough match. Only one of those teams has Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, so it’s already a blowout thanks to those the genius of those two.

Advertisement

The opener came from your typical insane Messi run as he sprinted past three defenders before sending a cross into the box, which Suárez smacked home with a ridiculous overhead kick:

Suárez returned the favor just a couple minutes later, setting up Messi to score Barça’s second:

Messi didn’t need any help on the third goal:

Such an eagerly anticipated matchup and it’s already all but over at 3-0 at halftime. It’s truly unfair having these two and Neymar all on the same team.

Recommended Stories

Behold The Unrelenting Genius Of Lionel Messi's Passes
Lionel Messi Is God
This Luis Suárez Golazo Constitutes Cruel And Unusual Punishment