Barcelona and Sevilla, respectively the second- and fourth-placed teams in La Liga, are midway through what on paper should’ve been a tense, tough match. Only one of those teams has Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, so it’s already a blowout thanks to those the genius of those two.

The opener came from your typical insane Messi run as he sprinted past three defenders before sending a cross into the box, which Suárez smacked home with a ridiculous overhead kick:

Suárez returned the favor just a couple minutes later, setting up Messi to score Barça’s second:

Messi didn’t need any help on the third goal:

Such an eagerly anticipated matchup and it’s already all but over at 3-0 at halftime. It’s truly unfair having these two and Neymar all on the same team.