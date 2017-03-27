GIF

Sharks center Logan Couture could miss some time after taking a deflected puck to the mouth in Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Couture suffered the injury in the last minute of the second period, after teammate Brent Burns’s blue-line shot bounced right into his mouth. He immediately dropped his gloves and skated to the locker room. The slow-motion replay showed one of Couture’s teeth fall out.

The Sharks’ next game is tomorrow against the Rangers, although Couture’s status is up the air.