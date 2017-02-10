Photo: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty

Tenth-ranked UCLA hosted fifth-ranked Oregon tonight and struggled hard from the jump. They trailed for the first 36 minutes of the game, falling behind 37-18 at one point. UCLA regained their scoring abilities shortly after, but Oregon remained on fire through the first three quarters of the game.



The Bruins managed to continually chip into the Ducks’ lead and they eventually took the lead for good with four minutes left. Superstar freshman Lonzo Ball was huge at the end of the game, and he slammed the Ducks’ coffin shut with a tough layup in traffic and a stepback three from way outside.

Ball finished just 73 points short of his brother LaMelo.