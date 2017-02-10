Lonzo Ball Did His Best Steph Curry Impression And Sunk OregonPatrick RedfordToday 12:11amFiled to: highlight reelucla bruinscollege basketballncaalonzo ballOregon Ducks12EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Tenth-ranked UCLA hosted fifth-ranked Oregon tonight and struggled hard from the jump. They trailed for the first 36 minutes of the game, falling behind 37-18 at one point. UCLA regained their scoring abilities shortly after, but Oregon remained on fire through the first three quarters of the game. Advertisement The Bruins managed to continually chip into the Ducks’ lead and they eventually took the lead for good with four minutes left. Superstar freshman Lonzo Ball was huge at the end of the game, and he slammed the Ducks’ coffin shut with a tough layup in traffic and a stepback three from way outside.Ball finished just 73 points short of his brother LaMelo.Recommended StoriesSLU Basketball Team Abandoned As Bus Driver Goes Rogue And Makes A Run For It [Update]Damnit, Grayson Allen Was Phenomenal TonightVCU Won Another Game After Being Down With 0.4 Seconds To PlayPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply