Lonzo Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, said something on a radio show yesterday that implied his son would only be interested in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers:

You can see, then, how people might have walked away with the impression that his son would only play for the Lakers. Alas, that impression was apparently wrong. Now, Ball is telling ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that he didn’t actually mean it like that and trying to attribute his statement to some sort of attempt to trigger the law of attraction:

“All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence. I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers. I’m not trying to say he won’t play for a different team.”

No word on whether his previous Steph Curry comp for the UCLA freshman was an attempt to will some kind of body-swapping scenario into existence, too.

