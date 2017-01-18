Screencap via

A quiz: Who had the best buzzer-beater tonight?

Was it James Blackmon?

Or Antwoine Anderson?

Trick question: the best buzzer-beater of the night happened last night in this high school game.

Thank you for playing “Who had the best buzzer-beater tonight?”

