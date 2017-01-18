Look At All These Good Buzzer-BeatersPatrick Redford18 minutes agoFiled to: buzzer-beatershighlight reelbasketballhigh school basketballcollege basketball3EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via A quiz: Who had the best buzzer-beater tonight? Advertisement Was it James Blackmon?Or Antwoine Anderson?Trick question: the best buzzer-beater of the night happened last night in this high school game.Thank you for playing “Who had the best buzzer-beater tonight?”Recommended StoriesUTEP-FIU Men's, Women's Basketball Games End 88-87 After Overtime Buzzer-BeatersMarco Belinelli's Incredible Off-The-Butt Buzzer-Beater Waved Off By RefsKansas Beats Kansas State At The Buzzer Despite Blatant Traveling ViolationPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply3 repliesLeave a reply