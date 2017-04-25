Images of Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking the ball are often paired with breathless references to Inspector Gadget/Mr. Fantastic/MJ in Space Jam/Stretch Armstrong, to call attention to his lengthy tentacles. But have you considered the possibility that those tentacles look just as wild when he’s just standing there, doing more mundane things? (Don’t overthink it, just gaze at these pictures and let your inner stoned freshman take the wheel.)
Like high-fiving his teammate.
Or listening to Jason Kidd.
Or enjoying a moment of quiet confidence. (Just keep scrolling, the arm doesn’t stop.)
Or even just taking a breather.
Or pointing at something.
Or palming(?) the ball a few inches off the ground.
Or falling over and bracing himself that far off the ground.
Or denying culpability.
Or stretching.
Or posing.
This guy has been in the league for four seasons now, and sometimes I still can’t believe he’s actually real.
But yes, the Giannis dunks are pretty wild, too.