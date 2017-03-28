Photo: @kristincavallari

Jay Cutler’s unemployed and on vacation, which means that instead of worrying about preparing for the Jets, the quarterback gets to enjoy the weather and pose nude for wife Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram. A photo of Cutler’s butt lies within this post; consider yourself warned.

The filter must be pulling some weight:

Surprisingly, Cutler takes better care of his ass than he does a football. Good for him.

