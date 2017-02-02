Deadspin favorite JaVale McGee has found himself a productive and comfortable place on the Warriors’ bench. In addition to providing the team with some dunks and rebounds in his short minutes, he’s also giving solid gifts.



During a team flight, McGee went around handing out presents to the whole squad. Everyone got the same thing: a giant blanket (towel?) with Draymond Green’s snoozing face printed on it:

I would like one of those.