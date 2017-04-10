If you’re still somehow unconvinced that Russell Westbrook is the NBA MVP, take a look at his box score from last night’s game against the Nuggets: [The smoldering remains of the city formerly known as Denver].

Now take a look at the photo above, which was snapped by AP photographer Jack Dempsey right after Westbrook hit a buzzer-beating three from the outer rim of the solar system that won the game, gave Westbrook his 50th point of the night, and eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.

If you had to pick one photo to sum up Westbrook’s historic season—he broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single season with is 42nd last night—it’s this one. There’s Westbrook in the foreground, shaking the struts of the arena with his roar, and there are the fans in the background, showing what it looks like when a monster comes to your city.

Ask these guys who the MVP is.