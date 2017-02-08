Looks Like David Johnson's Feeling FinePatrick Redford31 minutes agoFiled to: david johnsonnflArizona Cardinalspoolsswimmingjumpingjumping out of pools61EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink On the Arizona Cardinals’ New Year’s Day season finale win over the Rams, Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered a scary-looking knee injury, later classified as an MCL sprain. Let’s check in on him.Yeah I think he’s okay. Advertisement Advertisement Based on some back of the envelope math here, Johnson was in water that was about 40 percent as deep as he is tall. Johnson was measured at 6-foot-1 in the combine, which means he leapt out of a pool that was about two-and-a-half feet deep. If I tried this, I would lose all of my teeth.Earlier in: Pool stuffYour Best Pool Basketball Dunks: Trampoline EditionThe Newest NFL Combine Event: Reverse Pool JumpingBrowns Draftee Celebrates By Jumping Fully Clothed Into His PoolPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply6 repliesLeave a reply