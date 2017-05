GIF

Lorenzo Cain came up in the top of the third last night with a man on second base. He singled to center, and Alcides Escobar scored. But thanks to his speed and a misplay by Kevin Kiermaier, he ended up circling the bases on his single up the middle.



Yep. Kevin Kiermaier’s misplay led to a Little League home run in the majors last night. “You know [Cain’s] got the speed,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said postgame. “Once Cain gets rolling, he can get moving.”