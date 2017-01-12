The Chargers flipped the switch on their Twitter account a few minutes ago, and now the team is officially known as the Los Angeles Chargers. Along with the new name comes a new logo:

My initial reaction to this logo is, “Huh, pretty dumb.” It’s also disappointing, because these classic tweets just aren’t the same without the original bolts next to them:

This is truly the end of something beautiful.

