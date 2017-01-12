Los Angeles Chargers Unveil New LogoTom Ley19 minutes agoFiled to: san diego chargersnfldean spanos61EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Chargers flipped the switch on their Twitter account a few minutes ago, and now the team is officially known as the Los Angeles Chargers. Along with the new name comes a new logo: My initial reaction to this logo is, “Huh, pretty dumb.” It’s also disappointing, because these classic tweets just aren’t the same without the original bolts next to them:This is truly the end of something beautiful.Recommended StoriesAngry Fan Throws Eggs At Chargers' HeadquartersNo One Wants You, Dean SpanosSan Diego City Council Members Righteously Own Chargers President Dean SpanosTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply61 repliesLeave a reply