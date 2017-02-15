Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron rode out a potential boycott last week and got himself back into the good graces of New Orleans-area football coaches. Now, it’s Nick Saban’s turn to get on the wrong side of a high school coach.

Advertisement

Parkway High School (La.) coach David Feaster told 104.5 ESPN today that he’d no longer help Alabama recruit his players. They are free to choose to play for Alabama, but as Feaster said, Saban and other Alabama football reps won’t be welcome on campus anymore and “it had to do with not being ethical in their recruiting.”

The enmity between Feaster and the Crimson Tide apparently dates back to the recruiting of four-star quarterback Brandon Harris. As Feaster tells it, Alabama offered Harris, but they were overly coy about whether his offer was an on-the-spot committable offer or simply a placeholder offer meant to keep Alabama in the mix for Harris without tying themselves to him early on in the process. Feaster says that Alabama eventually offered a scholarship to Harris, the second-ranked dual threat quarterback in the 2014 class, but even then they remained elusive about whether or not they wanted him, and he eventually committed to LSU:

Advertisement

“By the time he gets to campus in June — and I’m not saying Brandon was going to commit to Alabama — it wasn’t an option. Basically what they told him is that we got other guys that are going to come through here, and I promised them a shot. So we have to wait and see then.”

Alabama is a recruiting powerhouse, so it’s not like one school throwing a fit will hurt them, but Parkway High does have a pair of ESPN 300 prospects on its roster who will make their college decisions next year.

[AL.com]