A Louisville sophomore who won $38,000 at a women’s basketball game by hitting a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot has now been told that he cannot receive the money because he played basketball in high school.

Jackson Logsdon pulled off the feat during halftime on Thursday. Afterwards, however, he was told that he would not be eligible for the prize money because he has played high school basketball in the last six years.

Logsdon played for three years in high school and “mostly came off the bench his senior year,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. A Louisville athletics spokesman confirmed that Logsdon “didn’t meet a couple of the stipulations, which are very specific” as set by the company in charge of the contest, though the spokesman did not say why the 20-year-old was allowed to participate in the first place if it should have been immediately clear that he would never have eligible to collect the winnings.

“It is a huge bummer as I am an out-of-state student,” Logsdon told the Courier-Journal in an email. “It would have went a long way to paying off student loans and anything in that manner. It was still an awesome experience and something I’ll never forget. Very bittersweet though.”

