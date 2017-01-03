Louisville Women Trick Duke Into Defending Wrong BasketBarry PetcheskyToday 9:25amFiled to: trick playshighlight reelswomen's college baseballduke blue devilslouisville cardinals729EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNo. 13 Duke edged No. 8 Louisville 58-55, but the Cardinals ran the cleverest play of the night. To start the second half, Louisville fooled the Blue Devils into defending the backcourt, leading to the easiest layup Briahanna Jackson’s ever had. Advertisement [Correction: I initially identified the scorer as Mariya Moore. Moore inbounded the ball.]H/t BenBarry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryap1Deputy editorReply72 repliesLeave a reply