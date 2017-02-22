UNC and Louisville are in the midst of a tight one in Chapel Hill right now. It’s been a good game between the top-ten teams, and the best moment was easily Deng Adel’s eye-popping dunk from just in front of the free throw line. Look at this jam!

This is the only thing Duke fans have to be happy about tonight.

