Louisville's Deng Adel Smashes Down Ferocious DunkPatrick RedfordYesterday 10:13pmFiled to: dunkshighlight reelLouisville CardinalsNorth Carolina Tar Heelscollege basketballdeng adel62EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink UNC and Louisville are in the midst of a tight one in Chapel Hill right now. It’s been a good game between the top-ten teams, and the best moment was easily Deng Adel’s eye-popping dunk from just in front of the free throw line. Look at this jam!This is the only thing Duke fans have to be happy about tonight.Recommended StoriesAndrew Wiggins Robbed Nikola Jokic Of His DignityPurdue's Caleb Swanigan Is Great, But Lamar Stevens Dunked All Over HimJarrett Allen Is Even Putting WVU Bench Players In A GravePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply6 repliesLeave a reply