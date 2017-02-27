Louisville's Donovan Mitchell Reached Out Of The Arena To Finish Ridiculous Alley-OopNick MartinToday 11:52amFiled to: Louisville Cardinalsdonovan mitchellncaaCollege BasketballDunks132EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Nick Lisi/AP Images After last Wednesday, Louisville forward Deng Adel probably thought he was in the clear for claiming the team’s dunk of year. Unfortunately for him, Syracuse defenders are a bunch of ball-watchers. Advertisement The seventh-ranked Cardinals responded to their recent road loss at UNC with a 20-point smashing of the Orange on Sunday. Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell led the roasting, going for 25 points by way of nailing 6-of-10 from long range; his finest work was done both above and below the rim in the waning minutes of the game.With 1:15 remaining and Louisville’s 23rd win locked up, point guard Quentin Snyder found Mitchell free on a baseline cut and offered a straight-line lob. The ball ended up about three feet wide of the backboard and at least a foot below the rim. Mitchell, just 6-foot-3, still managed to reach back, palm the ball, and rock the shit home a la Russel Westbrook in 2012.Not that you needed to be told after that, but Louisville is going to fun as hell in the tournament.Recommended StoriesLouisville's Deng Adel Smashes Down Ferocious DunkPurdue's Caleb Swanigan Is Great, But Lamar Stevens Dunked All Over HimJarrett Allen Is Even Putting WVU Bench Players In A GraveNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply13 repliesLeave a reply