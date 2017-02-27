Photo Credit: Nick Lisi/AP Images

After last Wednesday, Louisville forward Deng Adel probably thought he was in the clear for claiming the team’s dunk of year. Unfortunately for him, Syracuse defenders are a bunch of ball-watchers.

The seventh-ranked Cardinals responded to their recent road loss at UNC with a 20-point smashing of the Orange on Sunday. Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell led the roasting, going for 25 points by way of nailing 6-of-10 from long range; his finest work was done both above and below the rim in the waning minutes of the game.

With 1:15 remaining and Louisville’s 23rd win locked up, point guard Quentin Snyder found Mitchell free on a baseline cut and offered a straight-line lob. The ball ended up about three feet wide of the backboard and at least a foot below the rim. Mitchell, just 6-foot-3, still managed to reach back, palm the ball, and rock the shit home a la Russel Westbrook in 2012.

Not that you needed to be told after that, but Louisville is going to fun as hell in the tournament.

