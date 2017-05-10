Ed Orgeron, likely calling for a caffeine timeout. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is an intense, occasionally incomprehensible man. So when he was on Dan Le Batard show’s this morning, he was asked an important question: How many Monster energy drinks does he consume a day, on average?



Orgeron told Le Batard he drinks 8 to 10 cans per day, “when I’m drinking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we’re gonna do something here at LSU,” he said, “we do it full speed, my man.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, an average cup of coffee contains 95 to 165 milligrams of caffeine, and the recommended max caffeine intake a day is 400 milligrams. With the helpful Caffeine Informer, we can determine how much caffeine Orgeron is drinking, depending on which type of Monster energy drink he prefers. If he slugs regular 16-ounce cans, he’d be getting 1.28 to 1.6 grams of caffeine daily; for the Mega Monster 24-ounce drinks, he would be consuming 1.92 to 2.4 grams.

A 2005 study in Forensic Science International said a person would need to consume about five grams of caffeine to be killed by it, though that number may vary based on weight and other factors.

Sponsored

Rest easy: Orgeron would have to drink at least double the number of energy drinks he currently does in order for his caffeine intake to be fatal. He may want to cut back, however.