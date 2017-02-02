Luigi Datome Dunks Ball Straight Into The Side Of The BackboardTom LeyToday 4:41pmFiled to: lowlight reelhighlight reeleruoleaguebasketball163EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLuigi Datome, formerly of the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, currently plays ball for Fenerbahçe in the European League. In a recent game against CSKA Moscow, Datome shook his man and rose up for what promised to be a gorgeous baseline dunk. That promise went unfulfilled: GIF What really makes this is how confident Datome was on the takeoff. Is it wise to try and dunk the ball when your body is a full foot behind the backboard? Gigi Datome has no time for such questions, and that’s what makes him great. Advertisement Advertisement via David PickRecommended StoriesBasketball Is Alive And Well In The Big AppleShootout Winner Bounces Off Back Of Goalie's HeadThese DeAndre Jordan Free Throws Are High ArtTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply16 repliesLeave a reply