Luigi Datome, formerly of the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, currently plays ball for Fenerbahçe in the European League. In a recent game against CSKA Moscow, Datome shook his man and rose up for what promised to be a gorgeous baseline dunk. That promise went unfulfilled:

GIF

What really makes this is how confident Datome was on the takeoff. Is it wise to try and dunk the ball when your body is a full foot behind the backboard? Gigi Datome has no time for such questions, and that’s what makes him great.

via David Pick