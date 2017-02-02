Luigi Datome, formerly of the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, currently plays ball for Fenerbahçe in the European League. In a recent game against CSKA Moscow, Datome shook his man and rose up for what promised to be a gorgeous baseline dunk. That promise went unfulfilled:

GIF

What really makes this is how confident Datome was on the takeoff. Is it wise to try and dunk the ball when your body is a full foot behind the backboard? Gigi Datome has no time for such questions, and that’s what makes him great.

Advertisement

Advertisement

via David Pick

Recommended Stories

Basketball Is Alive And Well In The Big Apple
Shootout Winner Bounces Off Back Of Goalie's Head
These DeAndre Jordan Free Throws Are High Art