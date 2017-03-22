Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty

In Lukas Podolski’s last appearance for Germany’s national team, the former Arsenal man, corner kick extraordinaire, and guy known for absolutely crushing the ball, launched a rocket into the top right corner in the 69th minute to beat England 1-0 in the friendly. It was the perfect final goal for the 31-year-old German star, who, after playing 130 games with the national team, retired from international duty.

Podolski currently starts for the Turkish club Galatasaray, and after his performance today, I couldn’t be the only one wondering if Lu Lu Lu Lukas Podolski might have a few more years of international soccer left in him. But alas, according to this farewell, it appears he’s finished.

