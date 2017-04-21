Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Giants placed Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list with a sprained left shoulder and bruised ribs. According to Ken Rosenthal,

“Bumgarner sustained these injuries yesterday during a dirt bike accident on the team’s off day in Denver, Colorado. Bumgarner is out of the hospital, currently resting at the team hotel and will be reevaluated next week.”

This is Bumgarner’s first-ever stint on the DL. It’s unclear how long he will be out. The Giants are in last place in the NL West at 6-10 so hopefully their ace makes a swift, thorough recovery—and lays off the in-season motorsports going forward.