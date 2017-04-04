Photo credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty

What do you suppose Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel and, uh, star(?) forward Aaron Gordon talked about today, at their meeting—reported by the Orlando Sentinel’s Josh Robbins—about the sudden viral-photo-sparked rumor that the organization might be hoping to trade Gordon for Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Dario Šarić? Here is how I like to imagine it went:

VOGEL: Don’t worry, Aaron, there’s no way the 76ers would be dumb enough to take you back in return for Šarić, who is better than you in addition to being cheaper and further from free-agency.

GORDON: Oh, whew, thanks coach, that’s a relie—[color drains from face]

VOGEL: [chuckling] I mean come on, nobody’s that stupid, right?

If anybody in the Orlando organization—Vogel, Gordon, general-manager-for-the-next-eight-days Rob Hennigan, the guy who fills the water jug, anybody—actually thinks that trade could happen, disband the entire franchise. Contract it. Burn the uniforms. Salt the ashes. The Magic are doomed.

