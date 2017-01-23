On Sunday morning police arrested 25-year-old Dennis Harrison, of East Boston, Mass., and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm. Harrison is accused of pulling the fire alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton where the Steelers were staying before the AFC championship game

Harrison was arraigned in court this morning, where his attorney said his client had made incriminating statements to police. Which of these would be the most incriminating?

Harrison is not accused of being a criminal mastermind: He was arrested at the hotel, where he was not a guest—and we remind you this was an airport hotel and not near anything. Fun place to be at 3 in the morning, which is when the alarm was pulled.

The alarm went off for more than a half-hour, and while the Steelers were not among the guests who were evacuated to the hotel lobby, their sleep was interrupted.

