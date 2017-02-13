Man Creates 80-Foot-Long Whip Apparently Good Only For Hurting HimselfBarry PetcheskyToday 2:00pmFiled to: sciencewhipsvideoswhatthis is so stupid14217EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkVia Reddit, here is a comically long bullwhip. But thanks to physics, the whipper necessarily becomes the whippee. Advertisement There’s a metaphor in here somewhere: GIF GIF Keep trying, Bryan. Advertisement This is just the most recent video on Bryan Ropar’s World of Science and Engineering, a YouTube channel that is absolutely worth your time, even though the whip might be the only science that Bryan has scienced to completion. Here is a 10-bottle launcher that we never get to see launch:Here is an air pressure-powered rocket cart that we never get to see rocket:Here is one in a series of videos of Bryan designing a Gauss rifle that fires billiard balls, and right around here is when it becomes clear that these videos are chronicling the birth of a supervillain. And here is a promised demonstration of an air cannon, called off at the last second because Bryan does not want to risk damaging any of his vast collection of plastic chairs.Wait, you thought I was joking? Hell no. Bryan has a separate YouTube channel devoted entirely to his plastic lawn chairs. Advertisement Sponsored As Bryan would say: “Hello.”Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply142 repliesLeave a reply