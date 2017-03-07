Photo credit: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty

Okay, okay, this isn’t quite a gimme goal here that Cristiano Ronaldo just missed. The angle was tough, and he had a lot to focus on with the keeper and defender right on top of him. Still, it was an open net, it would’ve been a hugely important goal in this second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie against Napoli, and Ronaldo bungled it. Haha!



The match is currently at half time, the score 1-0 in favor of Napoli in this leg and 2-3 in favor of Madrid on aggregate. If Napoli can get a 2-0 win today, they’ll move on. It’s going to suck when Ronaldo converts a stoppage time penalty that gives Real the 2-1 win.

