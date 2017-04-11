On April 1, a man named Cary McCook was getting out of his friend’s truck in front of a hotel in Smithers, B.C., when he got housed by a deer. “Holy F just got hit by a deer and ran over in front of my hotel!! Still see the deer fur on my arm,” is how McCook summed up the event on Facebook.

As for the deer, our scouting report tells us that sometimes it sells out for the highlight-reel tackle rather than wrapping its man up, but it has a nose for the ball and knows how to finish the play. In the right system, it could be a big-time talent.