Machado followed that plunking attempt with a big hit, so you’d think the Red Sox would maybe learn to chill with the heaving of baseballs at the slugger, but alas. Chris Sale, ever a stickler for the unwritten rules, went right at Machado in the first inning, throwing behind him and drawing an immediate warning from umpires.

GIF

Sale struck Machado out, but when he got to face Sale in the seventh, Machado sent a bomb over the Green Monster, his second such home run in the past two days.



It seems as if Machado only gets stronger the more you throw at him.